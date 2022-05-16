Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bunge by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,010,666 shares of company stock worth $106,624,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $109.58 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.