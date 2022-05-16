ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

ON stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

