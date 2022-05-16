WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.51 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.