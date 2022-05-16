12,226 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

