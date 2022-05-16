Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.63 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,301 shares of company stock worth $9,618,587 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

