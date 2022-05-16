Aviva PLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.