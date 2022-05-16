Aviva PLC Sells 674 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

PKG opened at $155.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

