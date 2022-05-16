AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $35.24 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

