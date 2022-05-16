Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

