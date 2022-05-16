WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 591,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

