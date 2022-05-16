Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

