WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $468,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

