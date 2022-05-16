AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $11.81 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

