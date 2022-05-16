WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $580,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE BKU opened at $38.42 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

