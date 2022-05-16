Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

