12,100 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.13. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

