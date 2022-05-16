OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,529 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $35.04 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

