OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECON. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

