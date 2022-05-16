OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 30,486 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,486 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISEM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISEM opened at $23.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

