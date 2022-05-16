Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $11.52 on Monday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $343.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

