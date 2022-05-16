Aviva PLC Sells 380 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Shares of TDOC opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

