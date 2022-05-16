OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,763,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PIRS opened at $1.71 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.41% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.