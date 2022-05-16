Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SIGA stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

