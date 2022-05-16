OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

