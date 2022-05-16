OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of FLAU opened at $28.07 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51.

