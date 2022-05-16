OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

