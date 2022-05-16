OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FAUG stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.