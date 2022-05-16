Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,257,000 after buying an additional 336,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.