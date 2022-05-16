Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,554 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.