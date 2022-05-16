Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 55,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLL opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.