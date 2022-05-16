Aviva PLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

