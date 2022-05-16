Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $156.53 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.