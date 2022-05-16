OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEM opened at $22.60 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

