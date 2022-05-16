Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.61 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.