22,200 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FF opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

