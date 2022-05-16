10,914 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $1,166,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $27.22 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

