Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 11,845 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTMI opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

