Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

