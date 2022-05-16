Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Radiant Logistics worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1,858.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 124,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

RLGT stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.