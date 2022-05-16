OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

