OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

