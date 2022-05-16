OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 293,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $6,835,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

