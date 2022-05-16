OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

