Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.