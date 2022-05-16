Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of SM Energy worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,158.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

