10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,529 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 119,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,199 shares of company stock worth $1,711,448. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

