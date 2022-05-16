California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.57 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Landstar System worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $155.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

