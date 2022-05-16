WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,100 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.71 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

