California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,606 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $165.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.47 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

