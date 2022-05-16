WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $558,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

LEA stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

